'Bare All For Polar Bears': Naked charity run returns to Yorkshire Wildlife Park

A naked charity run is returning to Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer as runners strip off to support polar bears.

The annual Bare All For Polar Bears run is back for a fifth year as part of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation's effort to raise funds to support the animals.

The run will take place in July.

The three-quarter mile naked walk, jog or sprint around a section of the park takes place at 6.45 p.m. on Friday, July 12, after the park has closed and visitors have left.

The event, which already has 70 sign ups, is being held to coincide with Arctic Sea Ice Day, on July 15, which is a global initiative to raise awareness and promote schemes that work to reverse the trend of ice loss in the Arctic.

More than 120 people stripped off for the event last year.

Cheryl Williams, trustee of the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation which is based at the park, at Branton, near Doncaster, said: "The Bare All event is a daring bit of fun and a fantastic way to raise awareness about the dwindling numbers of these great animals.

“Entrants always have a smile on their face, at least, and they also raise funds for conservation causes.”

Polar bears are listed as a vulnerable species the IUCN Red List because of sea ice losses in the Arctic from global warming which have caused a loss of habitat and prey.

The park, which is home to four polar bears who are visitors’ favourites, will give runners a polar bear mask at the start and a foil wrap at the finish line.

Supporters known to participants can cheer them along from a designated spectator point on the route.

The registration fee is £15.95 which, along with any sponsorship funds runners can raise, will go to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation and its polar bear conservation schemes.

Secure changing areas will be provided and the course will be clearly marked and should take no more than 15 minutes depending on your pace.

Full details are available at: http://ywpfoundation.com

