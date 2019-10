Bargain Hunt and Flog It star Caroline Hawley is coming to an Altofts pub to value your antiques.

Bring along whatever items you might have locked away in your loft to the Horse and Jockey Pub on Church Road to have them looked at.

Caroline will be joined by her husband, former Leeds United and Bradford City player John Hawley.

The couple’s firm, Hawleys Auctioneers, will host its next antiques and fine art auction on October 27, 10am, at Beverley Racecourse in East Yorkshire.