Bathroom company ready to reopen less than a year after serious fire
A Castleford bathroom business is set to reopen its doors just 10 months on from a horrendous fire that destroyed its premises and left bosses wondering if they would be able to continue trading
Trade Bathrooms, based on Savile Road in the town centre, was seriously damaged when the blaze swept its showroom/factory (XX) in April 2022.
At its height, more than 50 firefighters were called from across West Yorkshire to deal with the incident and spent XX hours at the scene.
An investigation later found the cause of the fire had been XXX
Company directors Paul and Sandra Marchinton spoke of their helplessness after rushing to the scene in the early hours of the morning to see the business in flames.
"As we approached Castleford from Lock Lane, we could see smoke billowing into the air. Police had closed the road and fire services were tackling the huge blaze. As the hours very slowly ticked by, 50 firefighters worked hard to get the fire under control and we were informed 100% of the building was on fire. We knew by now there was not going to be anything left worth salvaging,” said Sandra.
"Our successful, family run business of over 25 years had been destroyed in a number of hours, whilst we could only watch. Phone calls were flooding in from family and friends as the news spread. We felt horrible as we thought about all the people who would be let down as a result of the event - our staff who would potentially be worried about their jobs, as well as many different tradesmen we provide work to, and of course not forgetting the customers who had placed an order and were awaiting their new bathroom.”
However, in the darkest moment for their company, they didn’t let it get them down – they got together and started looking at where to go from here and how to come back better;
"Although unsure of the future of Trade Bathrooms at this point, our team gathered together at 9am the very next day to discuss how we were going to move forwards and immediately began contacting all customers. The first few days were essential to notify all customers we would not be letting them down and getting a plan in place to move forwards as quickly as possible.”
“We have spent the last months trading from a temporary unit at the premises and are proud to say we have had nothing but understanding from all our loyal customers,” she added.
Rallying round….rising from the ashes
Now the store, which employs XX staff, is ready to officially reopen next month and the team at Trade Bathrooms can’t thank people that helped them enough;
"With the support and encouragement from family, friends, customers and of course hard work from our team we are excited to finally have the doors open and welcome the public back into our showroom on February 11th. West Yorkshire fire service will be in attendance if possible – we will be forever grateful for their service on that day,” added Sandra.