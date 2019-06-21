Battle of the bands

From pub gigs to festivals

Within the space of just 12 months a band of students are close to winning the chance to play at the Leeds and Reading Festival.

Leodis made their debut last year at The Wardrobe in Leeds.

And now they are competing in the final of the Futuresounds Emerging Competition, at the same venue, with the winners securing a festival slot.

The young four piece formed while studying music performance at Leeds College of Music.

Lead singer Archie Hardwick wrote the first song and enlisted Ammeron Thompson as lead guitarist, Louie Suttlemarshel on drums and George Hodgson on bass and backing vocals and Leodis were ready.

Leodis band members

Archie said: “To be able to win the competition would be massive for us as a band as it’s a big step."

The band say Kings of Leon have been a massive influence on their own style and they hope to emulate the US rockers.

Leodis say they will be ready for the big crowds at the festival if they win the prize saying they have already played to a crowd of around 3,000 soldiers at Catterick army base.

Archie said: “We want as many people as possible to come and support us as it would mean everything to win.

The unsigned band from Wakefield and Leeds have just released two new tracks Hurricane’ and ‘Amsterdam

Other bands who have taken part in the Futuresounds Emerging Competition include The Cribs, Wakefield and Wild Beasts.

The final takes place The Wardrobe on Saturday, July 13.

Tickets are available from Leodis via Facebook and Lunatickets