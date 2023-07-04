Be afraid, be very afraid! 12 of the most haunted places in Yorkshire - including a decapitated Nostell Priory maid

3 . Burton Agnes Hall, East Yorkshire

When Sir Henry Giffith built Burton Agnes Hall, he had no idea that it would become his daughter’s final resting place. Some ten years after it was complete, Anne took a fateful journey to St Quintin Arms at Harpham and was robbed and attacked on the road. She made it home but died days later. Before her death, she told her sisters that she would never rest unless part of her remained in her beautiful home but, when she died, she was buried in the churchyard, so her ghost returned to haunt them. Traumatised, they consulted a vicar and opened her grave to bring her skull inside the house. So long as it remains undisturbed, the hall remains peaceful and Anne keeps her distance. Photo: s