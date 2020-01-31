Bear Kitchen has been crowned best takeaway in the county

A Wakefield restaurant committed to bringing real quality to fast food has been crowned best takeaway in Yorkshire.

Bear Kitchen, on Westgate End, won Best Takeaway at the British Takeaway awards and is now rated in the country’s top 12.

Conor Barron, Ainsley Harriott, Ben Atkinson and Cameron Atkinson at the British Takeaway Awards.

Owner Ben Atkinson said: “We are ecstatic. It feels amazing for a humble business from Westgate End when you think of some of the places we were up against.

“We have been trying to bring a new approach to fast food. I have a fine dining background and I lived in the States for a while, so we wanted to take fast food by the scruff of the neck. Just because it’s fast it doesn’t have to be rubbish.”

The family-owned business opened in August 2017 to positive reviews.

Options include everything from burgers and ribs to deli rolls and salads. It was set up by Ben and his partner Elle Caldicott with the aim of serving restaurant standard versions of takeaway classics.

The judges at the awards commented on the high quality of the food severed as well as the businesses efforts to be as environmentally friendly as possible. It uses compostable packing where ever possible, choosing green energy sources and sourcing local and ethically traded food and drinks.