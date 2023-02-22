Here are 12 photos exploring a Pontefract abandoned telecommunications complex, once home to the regional office of one of Europe’s largest technology companies.

The empty building, on Back Northgate Road, was formerly a UK office of Sirti, a leading firm in Italy for the design and production of network infrastructures and telecoms systems.

Founded in 1921 in Milan, the company operates in the telecommunications and ICT, energy and transport sectors.

Over a century later, the company has also been a successful player on an international level with a direct presence in the United Arab Emirates, Libya, Qatar and Scandinavia as well as having offices throughout Europe.

They have around 4000 employees in Italy and abroad.

Sirti vacated the Pontefract site in 2017 and the building has remained unoccupied since.

In March 2022, a blaze tore through the upper levels of the premises and Back Northgate Road had to be closed for a number of hours as the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The site is now severely fire damaged.

There are currently no discussions on what to do with the abandoned building.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Alarmingly empty The building has been left derelict for over five years after Sirti vacated the premesis in 2017. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Blaze-hit On March 19, 2022, a large fire tore through the upper levels of the building leading to severe fire damage. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Left behind The building remains empty and dangerous, with only urban explorers attempting to enter. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4 . Flushed out Sirti was founded in 1921 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces Photo Sales