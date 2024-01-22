Belle Vue Stadium: Wakefield Trinity to move ‘family zone’ to meet noise regulations
Work is ongoing at the club’s Belle Vue ground to replace the East Stand.
It will boost spectator capacity to more than 8,000.
The scheme also includes resurfacing the car park, a new 4G pitch being laid and new floodlights.
Plans had been in place for a new matchday family-friend facility to provide entertainment outside the ground.
The club has said it will now relocate the facility inside the stadium to prevent residents from being disturbed.
The move will also avoided the need to install acoustic barriers to protect neighbours.
Details of the change are outlined in a noise management plan (NMP) submitted to Wakefield Council.
The document states: “In finalising plans for pre-match entertainment, the club had decided against the establishment of a ‘family zone’ in the north-eastern area of the site adjacent to the new east stand and adjoining housing.
“This follows amendments to the design of the East Stand undertaken during the ‘value engineering’ phase whereby a covered area outside the stand will no longer be provided.”
The activities, which include face painting and children’s entertainers, will instead take inside the redeveloped stadium.
The statement adds: “This happens to a limited extent at present and the club do not regard this as a significant increase in activity.”
The NMP says any entertainment will end by 8pm on match days.
Restrictions will also be in place on public address systems to ‘ minimise the potential for nuisance’.Other conditions attached to the plan require the club to get permission from the council to hold music events and fireworks displays at the ground.
A designated ground safety officer has also been appointed to deal with any noise complaints.
The council approved an £8.8m cash injection in 2022 to allow the ground redevelopment.
When the funds were released, Trinity’s stadium did not meet the minimum standards required to compete in Super League.
They club operated under an annual dispensation to do so from the Rugby Football League.
Trinity were relegated from Super League in September after 24 years in the top division.