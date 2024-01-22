Belle Vue Stadium: Wakefield Trinity to move ‘family zone’ to meet noise regulations

A ‘family zone’ at Wakefield Trinity’s revamped rugby league ground is to be moved to comply with noise regulations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work is ongoing at the club’s Belle Vue ground to replace the East Stand.

It will boost spectator capacity to more than 8,000.

The scheme also includes resurfacing the car park, a new 4G pitch being laid and new floodlights.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sketches of how the redeveloped stadium will look. Image courtesy of AFL Architects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans had been in place for a new matchday family-friend facility to provide entertainment outside the ground.

The club has said it will now relocate the facility inside the stadium to prevent residents from being disturbed.

The move will also avoided the need to install acoustic barriers to protect neighbours.

Details of the change are outlined in a noise management plan (NMP) submitted to Wakefield Council.

Sketches of how the redeveloped stadium will look. Image courtesy of AFL Architects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document states: “In finalising plans for pre-match entertainment, the club had decided against the establishment of a ‘family zone’ in the north-eastern area of the site adjacent to the new east stand and adjoining housing.

“This follows amendments to the design of the East Stand undertaken during the ‘value engineering’ phase whereby a covered area outside the stand will no longer be provided.”

The activities, which include face painting and children’s entertainers, will instead take inside the redeveloped stadium.

The statement adds: “This happens to a limited extent at present and the club do not regard this as a significant increase in activity.”

Wakefield Trinity's new East Stand under construction at the club's stadium at Belle Vue, Doncaster Road. Google image from April 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NMP says any entertainment will end by 8pm on match days.

Restrictions will also be in place on public address systems to ‘ minimise the potential for nuisance’.Other conditions attached to the plan require the club to get permission from the council to hold music events and fireworks displays at the ground.

A designated ground safety officer has also been appointed to deal with any noise complaints.

The council approved an £8.8m cash injection in 2022 to allow the ground redevelopment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the funds were released, Trinity’s stadium did not meet the minimum standards required to compete in Super League.

They club operated under an annual dispensation to do so from the Rugby Football League.