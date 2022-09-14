Benefits and credits to be paid early ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

People expecting to receive benefits and credits on Monday will now be paid on Friday, September 16 – the last working day before the bank holiday.

The Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date – now a bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral - will be delivered in advance.

This arrangement follows standard DWP and HMRC protocol that sees benefit and credit payment dates brought forward in line with national bank holidays.

Benefits will be paid early.

The full list of payments affected are:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment

State Pension

Universal Credit

Child Benefit/Guardian’s Allowance

Working Tax Credits