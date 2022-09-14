Benefits and credits to be paid early ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral
The government has confirmed payments of benefits due to land in accounts on Monday, September 19 will be made early.
People expecting to receive benefits and credits on Monday will now be paid on Friday, September 16 – the last working day before the bank holiday.
The Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date – now a bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral - will be delivered in advance.
This arrangement follows standard DWP and HMRC protocol that sees benefit and credit payment dates brought forward in line with national bank holidays.
The full list of payments affected are:
Attendance Allowance
Carer’s Allowance
Disability Living Allowance
Employment and Support Allowance
Income Support
Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit
Jobseeker’s Allowance
Pension Credit
Personal Independence Payment
State Pension
Universal Credit
Child Benefit/Guardian’s Allowance
Working Tax Credits
Child Tax Credits