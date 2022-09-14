News you can trust since 1852
Benefits and credits to be paid early ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral

The government has confirmed payments of benefits due to land in accounts on Monday, September 19 will be made early.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 11:18 am

People expecting to receive benefits and credits on Monday will now be paid on Friday, September 16 – the last working day before the bank holiday.

The Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date – now a bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral - will be delivered in advance.

This arrangement follows standard DWP and HMRC protocol that sees benefit and credit payment dates brought forward in line with national bank holidays.

Benefits will be paid early.

The full list of payments affected are:

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Disability Living Allowance

Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Jobseeker’s Allowance

Pension Credit

Personal Independence Payment

State Pension

Universal Credit

Child Benefit/Guardian’s Allowance

Working Tax Credits

Child Tax Credits

