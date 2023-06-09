Bereaved families in Wakefield will benefit from the donated blanket which gives the gift of precious time with a loved one after they have died.

Cuddle Blankets are insulated blankets that use cold to help preserve the body of a loved one and gives families a longer period to spend with them.

Following the death of their daughter, Maggie Pearl Parsons, in 2015, Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons and her husband Mark launched Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy to raise money for Cuddle Blankets and Cuddle Cots for older children and infants to donate to trusts and organisations across the UK.

Receiving the donation and training from Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy are, from the left; Tracey Green (practice educator Children’s Services); Sam Verity (matron for Children’s Services); Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons (Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy);, Sarah Boron (lead nurse, child death and bereavement support) with Kiera Allen, MY Hospitals Charity.

Sarah said: “When our daughter died, the Cuddle Cot meant that we could have three days with Maggie to create precious memories. Finding out that not every family had access to Cuddle Cots was quite upsetting.”

The trust, which also runs Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield, and hospitals in Pontefract and Dewsbury, has a Cuddle Cot which is suitable for children up to two years old.

Sarah Boron, Lead Nurse for child death and bereavement support at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, contacted Sarah of Maggie’s Legacy following researching ways to support families that have lost an older child, to find out more about Cuddle Blankets.

Sarah Bernasconi-Parsons added: “When Sarah Boron contacted me to ask questions about the blanket’s it was brilliant timing - I had almost reached my target to purchase my next blanket and was looking for the next Trust to gift one to. I asked Sarah if they had one - which they didn’t – I said great, I’ll donate one!”

Upon delivery of the Cuddle Blanket, Sarah also provides free training for staff on how to swiftly, sensitively and compassionately set-up the equipment around the grieving family.

Sarah Boron said: “We’re so grateful to Sarah and Maggie’s Stillbirth Legacy for the amazing equipment she has provided us with. We always try to put parents in mind when dealing with the death of a child, something Sarah is very knowledgeable and passionate about.

“The death of a child is a devastating and traumatic experience for parents. Having access to the Cuddle Blanket will allow families more time to process what has happened and help them start their grieve process.”