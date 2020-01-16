Biggest year for Prince of Wales Hospice as Christmas tree collection brings in more than 400 trees

The Prince of Wales Hospice have finished their yearly Christmas tree collection, which sees Hospice volunteers collecting and disposing of real trees from households in the district.

The Hospice said that if they collected around 500 trees with an optional £15 donation.

This year's Christmas Tree collection has been the organisation's biggest yet, collecting 433 trees and raising more than 4,500.

They have raised enough money to run the Hospice for a whole morning.

A statement released by the Hospice said: “We have collected an incredible 433 real Christmas trees over the last few days, and would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who donated to the Hospice to collect their tree.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all our amazing volunteers who gave up their time to assist with our collection.

Rebecca Taylor, Community Fundraising Officer at the Hospice said: “We are thrilled at the success of this year’s Christmas tree collection which has seen us collect even more trees than ever before!

“We are in the process of adding up how much the scheme has raised, so far it is over £4,500 which is incredible!

“We would like to thank all our volunteers who helped make the collections possible and of course, the generous people in our community for choosing to recycle their tree with us, to raise vital funds to support Hospice care.”