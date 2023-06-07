Cycle Wakefield, in partnership with Wakefield Council, has pedalled out the new online service to provide information and resources about all things two wheeled, including advice, trails, routes, tips, education, and more.

Wakefield councillor Mohammad Ayub is the council’s new ‘Cycling Champion’, whose role will be to raise awareness of and support biking initiatives and organisations across the district.

Coun Ayub said: "We are excited to be part of the launch of the new website and celebrate National Bike Week.

On your bike: Wakefield councillor Mohammad Ayub with members of Cycle Wakefield.

"The new website will be a valuable resource for cyclists in Wakefield and beyond, helping them to explore the beauty of our region and enjoy the many benefits of cycling."

Meg Andrews, Chair of Wakefield District Cycle Forum, added: “The Forum exists to encourage everyone to cycle, by providing free guided rides of different levels of difficulty from a number of venues across Wakefield district and by campaigning for more accessible and extensive cycles routes.

"Cycle Wakefield’s splendid new website will help get the message across by providing easy access to the various groups, clubs, facilities, and organisations supporting cycling right across the district.”

The new website features maps, highlighting popular cycling routes and trails, as well as information about local events, clubs, and organisations. It also includes a section on cycling safety, with tips and guidelines for riders of all ages and abilities.

In addition, the website offers resources for those interested in cycling education and training, including information about bike maintenance, gear, and accessories.

Coun Ayub added: "We hope that the new website will encourage more people to take up cycling and explore the many wonderful routes and trails in our area.

"Cycling is a fantastic way to stay active, connect with nature, and enjoy the great outdoors, and we are proud to support and promote this healthy, fun, and eco-friendly activity."

The council has also recently signed up to the ‘green libraries’ scheme, that will give visitors to all 12 of its libraries cycle parking, access to onsite bike maintenance stations and to bike repair loan kits.

Find your local library at https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries-and-local-history/your-local-library/