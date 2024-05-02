Biker and Polish communities team up for Wakefield festival that will welcome 140 motorcycles and a lot of sausage to the city centre
The Polish and biker communities have teamed up for a festival that will combine 140 bikes arriving in the city alongside a showcase of food.
The event will be held in the car park of the Orzelek International Food store on George Street between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, May 4.
Bikes are set to arrive between 9.30am and 10.30am.
Organiser Adrian Fox said: “Entry is free for everyone. You can eat free grilled Polish sausages, taste other Polish products and see fantastic motorbikes.
"There will also be a live performance by a very good saxophonist.
“It’s open event for everyone to promote Polish traditional food and motorcycle riders from all Yorkshire.”
He said that it was the first event of its kind and scale to be held in the city.
