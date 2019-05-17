Biker club members to hand over money they spent decades raising

A biker club that was launched nearly 40 years ago is planning to finally empty its fundraising account and hand the cash over to good causes.

The Castleford and District British Motorcycle Club was first launched in 1981 following an advert that was placed in the Express for enthusiasts to gather each month.

And after decades of fundraising through events and gatherings, the remaining members will be handing over cheques worth more than £12,000 to four chosen charities next month.

Member Ronald Wood said: “Many of our members now are in their 70s now and we’re down to about 25 members - at one time there used to between 200 and 300.

“We just thought that instead of having this money in the bank gathering dust, because we don’t get any interest on it, we decided now was the time to think about handing it over to some good causes.”

Those set to receive the cash include the National Association for Bikers with Disabilities, the Stroke Association, the Railway Children charity and the biggest share going to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The handover is planned for Wednesday, June 5 at the George V pub in Glass Houghton from 8pm.

Bikers are being invited to attend.

The club meet at the pub every first Wednesday of the month.

Despite starting out as a club for enthusiasts of British bikes, any bike, moped or scooter riders are welcome to attend the regular meetings.

Call Mr Wood on 07752 292569 for details.