Birds Eye recall chicken nuggets as they may contain pieces of plastic

Birds Eye is recalling Birds Eye 50 Chicken Nuggets with Golden Wholegrain because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.

The product, which come in pack sizes of 790g, have the best before date of October 2020.

No other Birds Eye products are known to be affected.

Advice to consumers

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or contact the Birds Eye customer services on 0800 917 5410.