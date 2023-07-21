Biscuit currently has over 750 followers on a Facebook page which was started after comments from people who had spotted the feline trying to get into B&M in Castleford.

He has become such a regular visitor to the store on Albion Street, staff there now expect him and have even been posting their own photos of him on social media.

He has also been known to frequent the nearby Morrisons.

Biscuits has become popular with locals and workers in the shops he visits, getting treats and posing for photos

Biscuit’s owner, 37-year old Clare Hughes, said: “We found Biscuit wandering the streets in a thunderstorm when he was about eight weeks old and he’s been with us ever since.

"He is 10 years old now. Since moving to Hightown in 2021, he has taken a fancy to B&M as it’s just over the railway from us.

"We noticed people posting his picture on lost pets pages on Facebook. It became a weekly thing and more people were tagging me and my husband in posts to explain he’s not lost or homeless!”

"I had to have a tag made for his collar with my number on stating ‘I have a home and I’m loved but I like it at Morrisons’.

A local cat is on its way to becoming a social media star

"So then people started phoning me to let me know he was there, plus people phoning when he hadn’t been for a few days to check in on him.

"At one point a post was circulating that he was a female and looks like he’s had kittens. This resulted in staff searching the back of B&M for kittens.

"We decided to create a page for him so people can contact us there if they see him. I generally get a couple of pictures sent each day of people that have stopped to say hello to him.

"He gets endless treats and cuddles from everyone, and some people go just to see him.

His owner, Clare, says that Biscuit has become that popular that "I even had people phoning when he hadn’t been for a few days to check in on him"

"He’s become quite famous now - we never realised how many people actually know him!”