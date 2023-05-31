Bishop leads interfaith gathering and community picnic at Wakefield Cathedral as part of Pentecost celebrations

Organisers said the bank holiday weekend event served as a testament to the significance of communities coming together, fostering mutual respect among diverse faiths and demonstrating the strength that can be achieved through unity.

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of local charity Penny Appeal, supported the event on the day, emphasising that, in times of hardship that so many are facing, embracing our shared humanity and working together can create a positive and lasting impact on society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ridwana said: "At Penny Appeal, we firmly believe that unity and solidarity among communities play a crucial role in addressing the challenges we face as a global family.

Guests visiting the Penny Appeal Community Kitchen during the Pentecost celebrations and picnic held at Wakefield Cathedral

"Events like the Pentecost celebrations at Wakefield Cathedral highlight the incredible strength that comes from coming together, respecting each other's faiths and supporting one another during times of difficulty."