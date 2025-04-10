Blaze at popular Wakefield gym 'deliberate' claims West Yorkshire Fire Service
The Gym Group, on Dewsbury Road, remains closed with a police cordon in place.
The fire service were called to to the popular Wakefield gym earlier this morning following reports of a car on fire, which had then spread to the side of the building.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.41am to reports of a fire on Dewsbury Road.
“We sent three crews, Dewsbury, Ossett and Wakefield.
“This was found to be a car on fire which crews extinguished using a hose reel.
“This was recorded as suspected deliberate ignition and West Yorkshire Police were called to attend.”
Officers remain on scene and enquiries to establish the circumstances of what took place are ongoing.