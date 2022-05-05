Blazin' Squad and Love Island star to take to the stage at Wakefield Noughties bingo event

From the best dance tunes to hilarious game of bingo, Bada Bingo is a night out combo with dance music, raving, crazy prizes, dance-offs and conga lines.

A spokesman said: “Let’s rewind to when Nelly told us to ‘take our clothes off’, we got our freak on with Missy Elliot and we said 'Bye Bye Bye' to NSYNC.

"We’re talking about when Brad and Jen were THE power couple, and all we cared about was playing Snake and keeping our Tamogotchi’s well fed. Let’s wind it back in time with Bada Bingo Feelin' Noughty.

"Trashy? Yep. Cheesy? Of course. Dig out your finest tracksuit, fur boots and Von Dutch cap ‘cos we’re throwing a night of party bingo, nostalgia prizes, and we’ll be playing all the tracks from your fave old-school RNB tunes right through to cheesy bangers.

"And the party doesn't stop there as Marcel Sommerville will be mashing up your favourite 00’s tracks with his Naughty Noughties set.

"Fancy dress encouraged.”

The event will be held at Buzz Bingo Wakefield on Saturday, July 23.

Bada Bingo is coming to Wakefield as part of a seven club tour featuring Marcel Somerville, best known as part of group Blazin’ Squad and his appearance on Love Island.