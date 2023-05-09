News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
12 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Blooming good show: 'last of its kind' tulip showcase returns to Wakefield

Some of the finest tulips in the north were on display in Ossett as flower enthusiasts gathered over the coronation weekend.

By Shawna Healey
Published 9th May 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

Members and visitors attended the 188th annual show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society on Sunday, May 7.

On display was a unique collection of English Florists’ tulips exhibited under competitive conditions to identify the best examples of their type.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Established in 1836, the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society aims to promote the growing and showing of the English Florist Tulip (EFT) and other varieties and species of tulip.

Wakefield and North of England Tulip Show returned to Ossett for its 188th exhibition.Wakefield and North of England Tulip Show returned to Ossett for its 188th exhibition.
Wakefield and North of England Tulip Show returned to Ossett for its 188th exhibition.
Most Popular

The Society’s annual show is the last of its kind worldwide and is the only place where a traditional, competitive display of EFT can be seen.

Of the 275 current members of the Society, more than 50 members brought their best tulips to the show, which was hosted at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Brooks, secretary of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society, said: “Florists’ societies were once widespread in the nineteenth century but today the WNETS, established in 1836, is the last of its kind.

"The tradition of showing English Florists’ tulips is an important one, not only for horticultural interest and to preserve the high quality of EFT but in holding local shows each year the Society reinforces its roots in Wakefield and the surrounding area.

The show was held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.The show was held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.
The show was held at Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.

"The annual show is a great place to discuss growing and showing English Florists’ tulips with experienced members of the Society.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And this year, a special Coronation Class, in honour of the coronation of King Charles III, was also available for members to enter.

Read More
Coronation events still to come in Wakefield and districts
Competitors prepare their blooms for judging at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.Competitors prepare their blooms for judging at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.
Competitors prepare their blooms for judging at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.
Eric Kendall from Heckmondwike prepared his blooms for judging at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.Eric Kendall from Heckmondwike prepared his blooms for judging at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.
Eric Kendall from Heckmondwike prepared his blooms for judging at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tulip grower Judy Baker, with an English florist tulip at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.Tulip grower Judy Baker, with an English florist tulip at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.
Tulip grower Judy Baker, with an English florist tulip at the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society Show.
Related topics:WakefieldOssett