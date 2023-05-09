Blooming good show: 'last of its kind' tulip showcase returns to Wakefield
Some of the finest tulips in the north were on display in Ossett as flower enthusiasts gathered over the coronation weekend.
Members and visitors attended the 188th annual show of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society on Sunday, May 7.
On display was a unique collection of English Florists’ tulips exhibited under competitive conditions to identify the best examples of their type.
Established in 1836, the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society aims to promote the growing and showing of the English Florist Tulip (EFT) and other varieties and species of tulip.
The Society’s annual show is the last of its kind worldwide and is the only place where a traditional, competitive display of EFT can be seen.
Of the 275 current members of the Society, more than 50 members brought their best tulips to the show, which was hosted at the Ossett War Memorial Community Centre.
Sarah Brooks, secretary of the Wakefield and North of England Tulip Society, said: “Florists’ societies were once widespread in the nineteenth century but today the WNETS, established in 1836, is the last of its kind.
"The tradition of showing English Florists’ tulips is an important one, not only for horticultural interest and to preserve the high quality of EFT but in holding local shows each year the Society reinforces its roots in Wakefield and the surrounding area.
"The annual show is a great place to discuss growing and showing English Florists’ tulips with experienced members of the Society.”
And this year, a special Coronation Class, in honour of the coronation of King Charles III, was also available for members to enter.