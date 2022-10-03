Fanny Stott became Mayor in 1940 and dedicated much of her year in office to raising funds for people in London suffering The Blitz bombing raids at the start of the Second World War.

Closer to home, Mrs Stott is fondly remembered for her efforts to help bereaved families in the aftermath of the Crigglestone Colliery disaster in July 1941, which killed more than 20 men.

The plaque was unveiled by the current Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor David Jones, at a garden party held in the grounds of the Stott family’s former home, Grove House, College Grove Road, Wakefield.

A blue plaque to commemorate the life and work of Fanny Stott, Wakefield’s first female Mayor, has been unveiled in the city.

The Mayor praised the determined efforts of his predecessor in raising funds for good causes, which she used to called “cadging”.

He mentioned some of the more unusual moments from her life, including the time in September 1941 when she drove a tank into Wakefield city centre.

Thousands of people lined the route to cheer the procession made up of tanks from an army unit that was visiting the city.

Coun Jones said: “This is recognition for the incredible contribution that this lady gave to the city of Wakefield in so many different ways.

Fanny Stott, left, who became Wakefield''s first female Mayor in 1940, pictured with daughter Betty in the garden of their family home at Grove House, College Grove Road, Wakefield. Picture courtesy of Charles Senior

“She was involved in an incredible amount of creative fund raising activity during the war

“For example, for every night that was free of a bombing raid, she got people to contribute a penny. Some of the money was donated to London and the rest was for Wakefield.

“During that year she attended over 80 dances to help take people’s minds off the war.

Eleanor Woollin, holding son, Monty, Wakefield Mayoress, Annette Jones, Kevin Trickett, President of Wakefield Civic Society, the Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor David Jones and David Woollin. Picture by Shaun Walker

“She set a very high standard, even for today.

“She was an incredible human being and did not take no for an answer. She was a formidable lady.

Fanny Wordsworth Stott (1882-1961), born Fanny Wordsworth Haslegrave, was the daughter of Wakefield corn mill owner Joseph Haslegrave and his wife Fanny Wordsworth.

Haslegrave was a partner in the corn milling firm of Reynolds, Stott and Haslegrave Ltd, who had the West Riding and King’s Mills on the banks of the River Calder, close to where the Hepworth Gallery is today.

Blue plaque in honour of Wakefield's first female Mayor Fanny Stott.

Joseph Haslegrave was himself Mayor of Wakefield from 1890-91.

The family originally lived at Durkar but had moved to Manygates House at Sandal by 1881, where Fanny was born, and to Stanley Hall by the time of the 1891 census.

Originally training as a nurse, Mrs Stott married Edwin Percival Stott in July 1914 at Sandal Church. Stott was also a corn miller.

Three years later in 1917, their daughter, Ida Elizabeth Stott, known as Betty Stott, was born.

In 1929, Mrs Stott was elected as a Conservative councillor for the Eastmoor and St John’s Ward.

The Mayor of Wakefield, Councillor David Jones, left, and Kevin Trickett, President of Wakefield Civic Society, unveil blue plaque in honour of Wakefield's first female Mayor Fanny Stott. Picture by Shaun Walker

Mrs Stott was elected to be an Alderman in 1938, in recognition of her work for the city.

She became a magistrate the following year.

On becoming Mayor in November 1940, she asked her daughter Betty to act as her Mayoress.

At the age of just 23, Betty became city’s youngest ever Mayoress.

Mrs Stott sat on many committees associated with her concerns for welfare, including the Yorkshire branch of the Women’s Advisory Housing Council, Bede Home for Boys, St John’s Home for Girls, Victoria Nursing Association, Clayton Hospital Ladies Linen League, West Riding Discharged Prisoners’ Aid Society and Social Service Council.

She was also Chairman of the Wakefield branch of the Civil and Auxiliary Nursing Reserve, Vice President of the Wakefield Soroptimist Club, President of the local branch of the College of Nursing, and President of the Wakefield, Pontefract and Knottingley branch of the NSPCC.

Mrs Stott was also a member of the Board of Governors of Wakefield Charities and President of the Women’s section of the British Legion.

She used the garden of her family home at Grove House for events to raise funds.

Mrs Stott died in 1961. By then, she was living at Barnsley Road, Sandal.

The nomination for the blue plaque was made by David and Eleanor Woollin.

The Woollins purchased Grove House from the Council in 2020.

The house was originally designed and built for a Wakefield-based woollen draper by the name of Thomas Boston.

Boston moved in when the house was completed in June 1877.

Within a couple of weeks of moving in, he died due to suffocation caused by inhaling toxic fumes which has escaped from the conservatory

flue into the bedroom.

By 1921, Grove House was occupied by the Stott family – Edwin Percy Stott, his wife Fanny and three servants.

In 1952 the property was sold to Wakefield Council for £3,900.

It was converted into flats to house Wakefield Council staff and later converted to an assisted-living care-home.

After 70 years of ownership Wakefield Council sold the property to the Woollins.

They started refurbishing the house and converting it back into a family

home.

They discovered the connection with Mrs Stott as they carried out research into the property’s history.

They were so impressed with her story that they decided to nominate her for a blue plaque and offered to donate funds to Wakefield Civic Society to cover the cost.

It was unveiled at a garden party which was attended by more then 50 people including members of Wakefield Civic Society.

Mrs Stott’s grandson, Charles Senior, also attended the event with his family

The event raised over £750 which was donated one of the current Mayor’s charities – the Dr Jackson Cancer Fund.

It is the 71st plaque to be unveiled by Wakefield Civic Society,

