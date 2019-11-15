Boat house plan would ‘put town on the map’

Plans have been submitted to redevelop a boat house on the River Calder in Castleford.

The proposals cover Methley Bridge Chandlery and Boat Yard and, if approved, would mean changes that would improve the waterfront, developer DMU Designs said.

The current clubhouse would be demolished, and a new clubhouse, boater facilities, workshop and causeway along the riverbank would be constructed. In a design and access statement submitted as part of the planning application, DMU Designs said: “The proposal provides something unique to the area, a fantastic leisure activity addition and would really put Castleford on the map.”

It said the clubhouse redevelopment “could have varied uses for both boaters and the local community taking part in leisure activities making this a key asset to the development.”

The area falls within green belt land but the developer said it would not impact the openness or damage the character of the landscape. The statement added: “The proposals would result in clear benefits to the local economy, social objectives and the local environment.

“It would improve the openness of this Green Belt location, would consolidate the site’s existing built form, would preserve the character and visual amenity of the locality.”