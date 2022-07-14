Bobby, 8, grows his hair just to have it cut for Little Princess Trust

Eight-year-old Bobby Brooks with the hair he is donating to the Little Princess Trust

Bobby Brooks has autism, OCD, Tourettes and ADHD and so going to the hairdressers was always a traumatic experience for him.

But when mum Gemma suggested that he grew his hair really long and then donate it to the Little Princess Trust he was up for the challenge

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby before he had his hair cut.

Bobby, who attends Airedale Junior School, also wanted to raise money for Nellie's Fund in memory of his friend's little sister who died of bacterial meningitis in 2021 aged two.

His GoFund Me account is already at £1,210 with more coming in.

Bobby's aunt is Zoe Gaitley who owns Hair 'N' Beauty in Castleford so she was the obvious person to cut his hair for him.

Gemma said: "We set up the Go-Fund me account a week before to say he was going to have his hair cut and he got loads of donations - he was so proud and checked every day to see how much he'd raised.

"He was so excited to have it cut. It had got to the point when his hair was getting knotty and he didn't like it washing. And because it was for something he was really pleased that it was going to make wigs for poorly children."