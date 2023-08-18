Body found in Castleford believed to be missing man Darren Jones, police confirm
Police searching for missing Darren Jones from Castleford have found the body of a man.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:18 BST
Officers were called to a property on Savile Road in Castleford at about 4.42pm yesterday (Thursday 17 August) following the discovery of a man’s body in a garage.
Whilst formal identification is yet to be confirmed it is believed to be that of Darren Jones.
Darren’s family have been made aware of the development and the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A file for the coroner is being prepared.