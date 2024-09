35-year-old Haroon was last seen at his home in the city at around 10pm on Monday, September 23.

Police investigating the disappearance of Haroon Ahmed have located the body of a male.

The body was found in the River Calder, close to Neil Fox Way in Wakefield, earlier today (Wednesday).

Haroon's family have been informed.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the male’s death, but it is not being treated as suspicious at this time..