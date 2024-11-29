Body found in the search for missing Wakefield man Alex Wilby
A body has been found in the search for missing person Alex Wilby.
West Yorkshire Police said the body of a man was found on land at Barewell Hill in Hemsworth at shortly after 9am today (Friday).
Police and ambulance attended and the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.
Initial enquiries suggest that the the deceased is Alex and his family have been informed.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at this time.