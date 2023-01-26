Body found in water at Stanley Ferry identified as missing Liam Hinchliffe

The 30-year-old was reported missing on December 30 and searches have been ongoing since that time to find him.

At around 12.40pm on Tuesday, police divers recovered a body, which has since been formally identified as Mr Hinchliffe.

His family have been kept informed of developments.

30-year-old Liam Hinchliffe was reported missing on December 30

West Yorkshire Police said the public are thanked for their efforts in supporting our appeals for information.Releasing a new photograph of Liam, his family said in a statement: “We would like to thank the police and everyone involved in the search for Liam.