Body found in water at Stanley Ferry identified as missing Liam Hinchliffe
A body recovered from the water at Stanley Ferry on Tuesday is that of missing man Liam Hinchliffe, police have confirmed.
The 30-year-old was reported missing on December 30 and searches have been ongoing since that time to find him.
At around 12.40pm on Tuesday, police divers recovered a body, which has since been formally identified as Mr Hinchliffe.
His family have been kept informed of developments.
West Yorkshire Police said the public are thanked for their efforts in supporting our appeals for information.Releasing a new photograph of Liam, his family said in a statement: “We would like to thank the police and everyone involved in the search for Liam.
"We would like to ask everyone to respect our privacy at this sad and most difficult time.”