Body of man found outside shop in Wakefield city centre

THE BODY of a man has been found close to the doorway of an empty Wakefield city centre store.

Police have confirmed they were called to reports of a body in front of the former BHS store on Kirkgate just before 10am this morning (Tuesday.

An area of the precinct was cordoned off and officers are still at the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

Police cordon off former BHS store in Wakefield city centre

Police say they believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

And that a file will be prepared for the coroner.