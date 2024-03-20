Body of woman discovered at Spring Mill Golf Course in Ossett

The body of a woman was discovered this morning in Ossett.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Mar 2024, 14:54 GMT
A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said they received a call from a member of the public at 6.43am that they had found the body of a woman on Spring Mill Golf Course, off Queens Drive, Ossett.

The spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing but at this time the death is not being treated as suspicious.

