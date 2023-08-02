News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Body recovered from Horbury river confirmed as missing elderly man

Police have confirmed that a body discovered in the river at Horbury was that of an elderly man.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
The man's vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, HorburyThe man's vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury
The man's vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury

Emergency services attended the scene, which was close to the river off Balk Lane, Horbury yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.23pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 1), police received a report of concerns for the welfare of an elderly man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The caller advised the man had left his home in a vehicle at around 3pm and not been seen since.

Police had received calls about the man's welfare earlier that day leading to numerous enquires.Police had received calls about the man's welfare earlier that day leading to numerous enquires.
Police had received calls about the man's welfare earlier that day leading to numerous enquires.
Most Popular

“Enquiries were made to locate the man, and his vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury.

“The river was searched and the body of a deceased man was subsequently recovered from the water.

“The man’s family have been informed of the discovery.”

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesWest Yorkshire Police