Body recovered from Horbury river confirmed as missing elderly man
Emergency services attended the scene, which was close to the river off Balk Lane, Horbury yesterday evening.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.23pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 1), police received a report of concerns for the welfare of an elderly man.
"The caller advised the man had left his home in a vehicle at around 3pm and not been seen since.
“Enquiries were made to locate the man, and his vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury.
“The river was searched and the body of a deceased man was subsequently recovered from the water.
“The man’s family have been informed of the discovery.”