The man's vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury

Emergency services attended the scene, which was close to the river off Balk Lane, Horbury yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 7.23pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 1), police received a report of concerns for the welfare of an elderly man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The caller advised the man had left his home in a vehicle at around 3pm and not been seen since.

Police had received calls about the man's welfare earlier that day leading to numerous enquires.

“Enquiries were made to locate the man, and his vehicle was found close to the river in Balk Lane, Horbury.

“The river was searched and the body of a deceased man was subsequently recovered from the water.