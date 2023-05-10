News you can trust since 1852
Bowled over: Castleford 10 pin bowling team strikes off competition with 10 trophies

A Castleford ten pin bowling team had an absolute ball in a contest in the North East winning 10 trophies.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 10th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:04 BST

L.A. Castleford Youth Bowling Club, based at Xscape, Glasshoughton, entered a mixed team of eight bowlers in the 12th annual Under 22s doubles and singles tournament at AMF Hollywood Bowl, Washington Tyne and Wear, and skittled out their rivals to scoop the silverware.

More than 80 bowlers from clubs across the country took part. Each competitor had to bowl six games, moving onto different lanes after the first three matches.

All bowlers are entered into different divisions depending on their skill level and given a handicap accordingly.

The Castleford team that took part in the bowling tournament, back; Steve Foster (coach); Alex Kurtanidze, Emily Rogers, Olivia Rogers, Ellie-Rae Owen, Kieran Lunn and , Peter Naven (instructor). Front row: Lucas Owen and Phoebe Foster.The Castleford team that took part in the bowling tournament, back; Steve Foster (coach); Alex Kurtanidze, Emily Rogers, Olivia Rogers, Ellie-Rae Owen, Kieran Lunn and , Peter Naven (instructor). Front row: Lucas Owen and Phoebe Foster.
The Castleford team that took part in the bowling tournament, back; Steve Foster (coach); Alex Kurtanidze, Emily Rogers, Olivia Rogers, Ellie-Rae Owen, Kieran Lunn and , Peter Naven (instructor). Front row: Lucas Owen and Phoebe Foster.
After the eventful day of bowling, the Castleford club swept the board, winning ten trophies and recording personal bests for individual players including Ellie-Rae Owen’s 425 series; Olivia Rogers 428 series, and Adam Binns with a 494 series and a 192 game.

Other successes included:

Division 2 doubles: 1st place - Kieran Lunn and Alex Kurtanidze, with a total pin fall of 2,645.

Division 4 doubles: 1st – Olivia Rogers and Adam Binns, with a total pin fall 2,714; 2nd – Emily Rogers and Ellie-Ray Owen, with a total pin fall 2,645.

Boys singles: 1st – Kieran Lunn, with a total pin fall 1,386; 2nd – Adam Binns, with a total pin fall 1,330.

Girls singles: 2nd- Ellie-Rae Owen, with a total pin fall 1,398; 3rd – Olivia Rogers, with a total pin fall 1,384.

The prizes were presented by the Mayor of Sunderland Alison Smith and consort David Smith.

If you would like to learn to bowl then come and join the team on Saturdays; 8:30am at Ten pin Xscape, Castleford, or visit the club’s Facebook page

