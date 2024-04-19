Boy, 13, in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Wakefield

A 13-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car in Wakefield yesterday.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:42 BST
It happened at about 8.25am yesterday (Thursday) morning on Asdale Road when a grey Fiat 500 travelling towards Denby Dale Road hit the boy.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility.

Anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team.

The log reference is 298 of 18 April.

