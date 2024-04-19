Boy, 13, in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It happened at about 8.25am yesterday (Thursday) morning on Asdale Road when a grey Fiat 500 travelling towards Denby Dale Road hit the boy.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle or pedestrian prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility.

Anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist is also asked to contact the team.