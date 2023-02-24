Boy, 13, in critical condition after being hit by a car in Heckmondwike

The accident happened yesterday (Thursday) at 1.25pm involving a blue Mini Cooper saloon and a boy on a pedal cycle at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane.

Emergency services attended and the 13-year-old was taken to hospital with serious head injuries.

He remains in hospital today where his condition is said to be critical.

The accident happened at the junction of Leeds Road and Muffit Lane.

The driver of the Mini has been spoken to.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that will assist is asked to contact Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

