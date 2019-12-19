Boyzone's Shane Lynch, Dane Bowers and Abz from 5ive announce tour date in Wakefield as new supergroup Boyz on Block

There's a new boyband in town and they're bringing the 90s nostalgia to Wakefield's Mecca Bingo.

Supergroup Boyz on Block have announced a debut tour across 10 Mecca Bingo clubs in 2020, including a date in Wakefield.

The legendary supergroup is formed of 5ive’s Abz Love, Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, Dane Bowers of Another Level, and Ben Ofoedu from Phats & Small.

On March 28 2020, the 90s sensations will be performing an explosive set filled with the biggest hits from each of their bands, so expect to hear your all-time favourites such as Keep on Movin’, No Matter What, Freak Me, and Turn Around.

Mel Kassim, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: “To be able to have members of such iconic 90s bands reform into one supergroup is exciting enough, but to know that we are one of the first venues in the country have them come and play an incredible set is the icing on the cake.

"We know this event will get everyone in the party spirit, and we can’t wait!”

Boyz on Block said: “We love Mecca Bingo as it’s such a fun entertainment brand, so we knew they would be the perfect venues for our exclusive first gigs. We’re so excited to get started and out on the road next year.”

The Boyz on Block events run from 5.30pm until 11.30pm, and tickets start from just £17 with eight pages of bingo included.

To get your tickets, visit: www.eventbrite.co.uk or book at the club.

To attend a Mecca Bingo Club, you do need to be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.