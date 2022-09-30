The event will see participants walk over hot embers, with firewalking experts Blaze Firewalking on hand for advice, in the grounds of Hickory’s Smokehouse in Horbury on Sunday (October 2) between 10am and 1pm.

The volunteers will receive training on how to overcome the walk – on red hot embers that will reach temperatures of 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit or 648.9 Celsius – before they attempt the brave feat.

Hannah Clark, Cash for Kids fundraising executive, said: “We are a grant-giving charity and our region covers West Yorkshire, the Yorkshire Dales, Harrogate and York.

Brave volunteers are firewalking across hot coals to raise money for the charity, Cash for Kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We help disadvantaged young people and children across these communities by working with grassroots organisations and groups.

"On Sunday, October 2, we will be hosting a firewalk to raise funds which will be distributed to families in need through grants and we’ve got 11 firewalkers taking part in total.”

Everyone who completes the firewalk will receive a medal, a free pint of Hickory's Pale Ale or a homemade soda and a free breakfast muffin (bacon, sausage or vegetarian), courtesy of the team at Hickory’s.

Cash for Kids helps children across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity works with grass-roots organisations that aim to make a difference to young lives, directly supporting families who often have nowhere else to go.