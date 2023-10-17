Brave the cold with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation as Under the Stars returns for 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The maiden year of the event in 2022 was a resounding success, with over 25 people braving the cold weather to spend a night inside the stadium, raising over £3,500 for the two good causes.

According to data published at the start of 2023, it was estimated that 2,101 people were homeless on any given night through the year across West Yorkshire, with 657 of those sleeping on the streets of Wakefield.

With the alarming figures revealed, Wakefield Trinity is once again keen to try and make a difference, partnering with a number of organisations to host Trinity Under the Stars 2023.

The evening will include food, music, guest speakers and quizzes.

To further show solidarity, this year they will be asking schools, businesses and others to bring in any unwanted dried or tinned food, which will be donated to Wakefield Street Kitchen as they continue their service of hot meals every Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Be Well Support Stadium from Friday November 24 to Saturday, November 25, with participants invited to arrive from 7pm onwards.

A sponsorship target of £100 has been set, with all funds going straight to the foundation’s work in the community and Helping the Homeless Wakefield as they bid to help people get off the street.

The event will be for those aged 12 and above, with anyone under 18 being accompanied by an adult unless the foundation receives written consent.