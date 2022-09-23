Five teams with a total of 14 people are going to be blindfolded and driven seven miles out of Wakefield before being left to find their way back to the Park Tavern pub in Ossett without the help of a phone or a map on Saturday, October 1.

They will be collecting for Wakefield Hospice and Cancer Research UK, as well as completing a list of comical challenges and accumulating points as they go.

Organiser of the event, and former landlady of the Park Tavern, Janet Shaw, said: “We did this event quite a few years ago and we would like to do it again to put the Park Tavern back on the map and raise money for two great causes, Wakefield Hospice and Cancer Research UK.

Janet's daughter, granddaughter and neighbours will be taking part in the fundraiser.

"We’ve had to change a few things. Fourteen years ago we didn’t have mobile phones, like we do now, and there were plenty of phone boxes, so they will be doing it with one phone per team but they will only be able to use it in an emergency.

“Everyone had a great experience last time and the people taking part this year are excited for it.”

Those who collect the most and complete the most challenges will be crowned champions.

Two singers, Jill Morgan-Shaw and Andy Adgie, are also set to perform and there will be raffles and a round of Play Your Cards to bump up the pot.

Former landlady of the Park Tavern pub when she owned the pub, Janet Shaw.