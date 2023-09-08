Brewery releases beer to support Rob Burrow and MND awareness - here's where you can get a pint in Wakefield
The charity beer is a Session IPA, appropriately named ‘Second Row’ to honour the pivotal role the second row plays in a rugby team and mirror the brand’s principles of community and camaraderie.
Wolfpack brewery was co-founded by international rugby players, Al Hargreaves and Chris Wyles, and has exclusively partnered with Stonegate Group to bring the charity beer to over 400 pubs nationwide.
The initiative further honours the founders’ friend and fellow international second row player, Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with MND.
A contribution of 20p from every pint of Second Row IPA sold will be donated by Stonegate Group directly to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
The beer will be available from today, September 8 to October 28 at participating pubs throughout the rugby tournament – including Deep Drop on Leeds Road in Outwood.
Al Hargreaves, co-founder of Wolfpack Brewing Co., said: “We are incredibly proud to be launching Second Row IPA in partnership with Stonegate Pub Group. We’ve set ourselves an ambitious target of raising £10,000 through sales of the beer to support the MNDA – a cause very close to our hearts as ex-rugby players.
“Equally as importantly, we also want to raise awareness of the disease via this campaign and would encourage people to visit the MNDA website to learn more about why the fundraising is so vital.”