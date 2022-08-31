Bridge maintenance to close part of M62 near Wakefield

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways is replacing an expansion joint which is coming to the end of its life.

With over 100,000 journeys made each day, these expansion joints play a vital role in allowing the structure to contract and expand with fluctuating temperatures.

The work will be carried out overnight on the eastbound carriageway from Wednesday, September 7 and is due to complete, weather permitting, by the morning of Saturday, September 17.

Essential maintenance is to be carried out on the Altofts River Bridge between junctions 30 (Rothwell) and 31 (Normanton) of the M62 from next week.

To carry out the work safely, the eastbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm to 6am on Mondays to Fridays.

Fully signed diversions will be in place which have been agreed in advance with police and the local authority.

The majority of traffic will be diverted via junction 30 on to the A642 (Wakefield Road), A639 (Methley Lane and Barnsdale Road) and on to Willowbridge Lane and Whitwood Common Lane before re-joining the M62 at junction 31.The exception to this will be high sided vehicles which will leave the eastbound M62 at junction 29 (Lofthouse) and use the M1, A63, A1 and M1 to re-join the M62 at junction 32a (Ferrybridge.)

National Highways Project Manager Esref Ulas said: “We are mindful that the diversion for high sided motorway traffic will extend journey times for those drivers and ask haulage and logistics customers to follow this route whenever possible to avoid low bridge restrictions on local roads and noise issues in residential areas.