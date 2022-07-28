Bright future for 18-year-old Spencer from Pontefract who has won a scholarship to study in the USA

Spencer Pickering with his mum Donna

Spencer Pickering, aged 18, will fly out to Boston on August 26 to begin his four-year degree at Tufts.

He lives in Churchbalk Lane with his parents Jason, a grounds maintenance worker, and Donna, who works in a Pontefract deli.

Donna said: “We can’t begin to tell you how proud we are.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can’t believe he’s doing what he wants to do - its amazing. He has worked so hard for this opportunity.”

Spencer applied to the Sutton Trust US Programme which gives state school students in the UK the chance to study in the USA.

He was one of only 150 young people accepted from more than 1,000 who applied following a rigorous selection process.

A place at Tufts costs $90,100 per year for international students: $87,000 has been awarded by the university with the remainder coming from Spencer’s family.

Spencer, got nine Grade 9s and a level 2 distinction* in his GCSEs - the only pupil ever to do so at Carleton High School - and is predicted to get four A*s at A-Level from St Wilfrid’s College in maths, chemistry, physics and further maths.

He also got offers from four UK universities including Imperial College London which is ranked third in the UK and 12th in the world.

Spencer, who ultimately wants to become a chartered chemical engineer, said: “I wanted to apply to go to university in the USA as its undergraduate system is based on the liberal arts system, which is something that I find both beneficial and interesting.

“I wanted to go to Tufts as there is flexibility around selecting your major.