The school, in Allerton Bywater, has been included in the latest round of the School Rebuilding Programme and is set to receive funding for construction work to create state-of-the-art facilities and modern learning environments for years to come.

Brigshaw High School is one of 239 schools to win Government support for a rebuild in the latest list.

As part of the selection process, schools had to submit evidence to back up their case for this funding.

Staff at the Brigshaw Learning Partnership, the multi-academy trust operating Brigshaw High School, had to prove why their school was an exceptional case and required building work in order to provide students with the best possible education.

Aidan Sadgrove, CEO of The Brigshaw Learning Partnership, said: “This is amazing news, and we are all delighted that Brigshaw High School has been selected to be a part of the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

"The funding we will receive from this will ensure we are able to complete vital rebuilding work which will ensure our students receive a world class education while on their ‘cradle to career’ journey with us.

“Thank you to everyone at the trust who worked so hard on the submission, and who won us this funding.

“This really shows us the benefits of an academy trust where we can pool expertise and work together on projects like this which will deliver huge benefits for our children.”

Funding has been awarded to replace the De-Lacey building, home to the school’s successful sixth form and well-established inclusion team, as well as many key academic faculties.

The building also houses the trust’s cluster team, who work with families to remove barriers to learning, as well as the operational department that enables the school to function.

