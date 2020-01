Britain’s Got Talent finalist Siobhan Phillips will be performing in her home town of Normanton.

The pianist, garnered comparisons to Victoria Wood with her comedy songs, will be playing at the Hopetown WMC on Nelson Street with all proceeds from the night going towards the mayor’s chosen charity - The Well Project in Normanton.

Britain's Got Talent: Wakefield's Siobhan Phillips secures a place in the Grand Final

Organised for Friday, March 13, tickets cost £15. Call 01924 893794 for tickets.