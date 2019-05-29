Britain's Got Talent: Wakefield's Siobhan Phillips secures a place in the Grand Final

Britain’s Got Talent star Siobhan Phillips has advanced to the show’s live final.

The comedy singer, from Normanton, earned a place in the coveted episode after wowing the crowds and judges with her song, Toddler Traumas.

Singing about her three-year-old daughter, Siobhan said: “I’ve got a toddler, she rules my life.

“I say yes, she says no a million times a day. I was thinking of joining Mumsnet, but instead I’ve joined AA.

“It’s like an episode of kitchen nightmares every single chuffing day.

“If her chicken nuggets touch her ketchup there’s always hell to pay.”

Siobhan’s song earned her the support of the public, and she secured a place in the top three, leaving the judges to choose between her and magician Matt Stirling.

She became visibly emotional as judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams voted for her and secured her place in the final.

Speaking after the show, she said: “I cannot even thank you all enough for voting for me.

“I’m not a crier, but honestly I’m so emotional right now.

“You’ve no idea what it means to me, and thank you so much for getting me one step closer to my dream, which is to be on the Royal Variety Performance.

“I just feel so touched at the fantastic response - and I’m in the final of Britain’s Got Talent after 26 years trying to get a break.

“I never thought it would happen at this age, it’s crazy.”

A video played before her performance also showed Siobhan performing in various Wakefield locations, including Belle Vue stadium and Trinity Walk Shopping Centre.

Siobhan, 42, began performing at the age of 16, and has been an entertainer on cruise ships for more than a decade.

At her audition last month, she won over the judges and crowd alike with her tongue-in-cheek song about parenting.

The Britain’s Got Talent final will be broadcast on ITV at 7.30pm on Sunday, June 2.