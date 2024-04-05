Britain's Got Talent comedian Daliso Chaponda headlining Comedy At The Calder stand up night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Headlining the show, at the event at The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury, will be Daliso Chaponda, a Britain’s Got Talent runner up and star of his own award winning BBC Radio 4 series Daliso Chaponda: Citizen of Nowhere.

Malawi born Daliso has a slew of TV credits including QI, The Royal Variety Performance, Pointless Celebrities and Just For Laughs.

Opening the night is Live At The Apollo star, Liam Farrelly.

There are also a couple of brilliant middle acts in the form of the wickedly witty Sarah JH and the endearingly satirical Amit Mistry.

The compere for the show is Metro Edinburgh Festival Award winner Anthony J. Brown.

The venue is upstairs at The Calder Vale Hotel, Millfield Road, Horbury, with the show starting at 8pm on Saturday, April 13.