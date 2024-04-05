Britain's Got Talent comedian Daliso Chaponda headlining Comedy At The Calder stand up night

The fabulous Comedy At The Calder stand up night returns next weekend with another superb line up of sought after comedians.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:21 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 15:57 BST
Headlining the show, at the event at The Calder Vale Hotel in Horbury, will be Daliso Chaponda, a Britain’s Got Talent runner up and star of his own award winning BBC Radio 4 series Daliso Chaponda: Citizen of Nowhere.

Malawi born Daliso has a slew of TV credits including QI, The Royal Variety Performance, Pointless Celebrities and Just For Laughs.

Opening the night is Live At The Apollo star, Liam Farrelly.

Heading to Horbury are Daliso Chaponda, Liam Farrelly, Sarah JH, Amit Mistry and Anthony J. Brown.

There are also a couple of brilliant middle acts in the form of the wickedly witty Sarah JH and the endearingly satirical Amit Mistry.

The compere for the show is Metro Edinburgh Festival Award winner Anthony J. Brown.

The venue is upstairs at The Calder Vale Hotel, Millfield Road, Horbury, with the show starting at 8pm on Saturday, April 13.

Tickets are £10 from the venue and are also available online here.

