The charity branch located in the city centre, has had to put up printed leaflets begging locals for items after a severe decline over Christmas.

The signs offer the free pickup of donations as well as the ability for cars to drive to the back of the store to drop anything off.

The charity accepts any fashion item, gadgets, electricals, books and entertainment items like DVDs.

The British Heart Foundation in Wakefield is 'desperately seeking' donations.

The BHF is hoping that with the festive season having just passed, they will receive more donations.

Lee Hare, Area Manager for the British Heart Foundation, said: “If you’re having a post-Christmas clear out, the BHF is always on the lookout for donations that help fund our lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

“January is the perfect time to declutter and prepare for the new year, and it’s free and easy to donate. Whether it’s an unopened toy, a jumper that doesn’t fit or a book you already have – simply pop them in the post by downloading a freepost label from the BHF website or take them down to your nearest BHF shop."

The Wakefield branch is also on the look out for volunteers to help the shop throughout the week.

Lee continued: “If you want to share your skills, meet amazing people and help fund lifesaving research, get in touch with us today.”