British Heart Foundation relocates to larger store in Wakefield in move that 'allows for more donations'

After 11 years, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) store in Wakefield at All Saints Walk has relocated and doubled in size, just in time for Christmas.

The new location in the Westgate Retail Park has a 6,000 square feet shopfloor and a 3,000 square feet warehouse with an array of low cost pre-loved and brand new items.

Helen Philippou, professor of translational medicine at the University of Leeds, cut the ceremonial ribbon last week and spoke to the team about some of the life-saving research the store will help fund.

Helen is a BHF-funded researcher whose work looks at understanding clot formation.

The British Heart Foundation has relocated its Wakefield store to a bigger location

Helen said: “It was an honour to be invited to speak to the Wakefield team about the research that the store will help fund.

"It’s an impressive store filled with hidden gems, and every purchase made will help make a difference to those living with heart and circulatory diseases.”

Lee Hare, BHF area manager, said: “A big thank you to our customers and the team in Wakefield who have worked hard to get the new site up and running.

"With better space and facilities, it’s much easier to offer a wide range of pre-loved furniture and raise money for life-saving research.

“We are always in need of generous donations, so if you’re having a clear out, we would be very happy to hear from you."