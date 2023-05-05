News you can trust since 1852
British Red Cross Ukraine appeal: Two Wakefield choirs to join forces for a charity concert at Dewsbury Minster

Two choirs from Wakefield are joining forces to put on a charity concert at Dewsbury Minister in aid of charity.

By Shawna Healey
Published 5th May 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The Sandal Singers and Horbury Singers will come together on Saturday, May 20 at 7pm for a joint performance.

All proceeds from the charity gig will be donated to the British Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis appeal.

The choirs will be singing their own separate pieces but will perform May It Be from The Lord of the Rings; Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen;, You Raise Me Up by Josh Groban, and As Long as I Have Music written by Don Besig and Nancy Prince, together.

Some of the members of Wakefield choir The Sandal Singers.Some of the members of Wakefield choir The Sandal Singers.
Some of the members of Wakefield choir The Sandal Singers.
Sheila Leith, of the Sandal Singers, said: “One of our Sandal singers went to work in Poland with people from Ukraine and a friend over there asked if we could raise some funds for the country at our next concert, which we agreed to.

"We help support Sandal Methodist Church – the church we rehearse in – as well as previously supporting Green Track Enterprises which grows fruit and vegetables for the local community, as well as Wakefield Hospice and St Catherine’s Emergency Food Bank, among other local charities and groups.

"The concert is one that you won’t want to miss.”

Sandal Singers meet every Monday night at Sandal Methodist Church and the Horbury Singers meet Thursday at West Wakefield Methodist Church.

The Horbury Singers.The Horbury Singers.
The Horbury Singers.

Both choirs are led by musical director Edward Whelan and supported by accompanists, Ruth Strydom and Alan Franks.

Entry costs £10 for adults and children are free, tickets can be purchased on the door.

