Blanka and Damian Debert, from Lupset, welcomed baby Olivia last weekend at the Bronte Birth Centre, which is located on the Dewsbury and District Hospital site.

Blanka said: “I love Bronte Birth Centre.

"Olivia’s was my third birth there, out of four – my first baby was born before it opened – and it’s the best place for me to have a baby, so I was really glad that it was reopening in time for this birth.

Left to right: Blanka Debert with husband Damian and baby Olivia. Olivia was the first baby to be born at the Bronte Birth Centre in Dewsbury since its reopening on April 1. Picture: Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust

“It’s a lovely, calm atmosphere and feels like home.

"I hate hospitals but at the birth centre I had the time and space to listen to my body and take it at my own pace.

"I would really recommend it as a place to birth and I’m really grateful to the staff who supported me and my family.”

The free-standing birth centre, part of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, reopened on April 1 after it was closed for almost two years.

Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer for the trust, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to reopen Bronte Birth Centre and I’m touched by Blanka’s positive feedback.

"What a joy to see the facility in action, just days after opening its doors.”