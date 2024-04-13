Bronte Birth Centre: First mother to give birth since reopening says Dewsbury midwifery unit is 'best place for me to have a baby'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blanka and Damian Debert, from Lupset, welcomed baby Olivia last weekend at the Bronte Birth Centre, which is located on the Dewsbury and District Hospital site.
Blanka said: “I love Bronte Birth Centre.
"Olivia’s was my third birth there, out of four – my first baby was born before it opened – and it’s the best place for me to have a baby, so I was really glad that it was reopening in time for this birth.
“It’s a lovely, calm atmosphere and feels like home.
"I hate hospitals but at the birth centre I had the time and space to listen to my body and take it at my own pace.
"I would really recommend it as a place to birth and I’m really grateful to the staff who supported me and my family.”
The free-standing birth centre, part of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, reopened on April 1 after it was closed for almost two years.
Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer for the trust, said: “We’re delighted to have been able to reopen Bronte Birth Centre and I’m touched by Blanka’s positive feedback.
"What a joy to see the facility in action, just days after opening its doors.”
The Bronte Birth Centre says it will provide parents with “low risk” pregnancies a calm, relaxing space to birth their babies, supported by a core team of midwives who aim to provide high quality and personalised care.