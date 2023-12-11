Buddy the Elf set to spread Christmas cheer in Wakefield
and live on Freeview channel 276
Artistic Director Andrew Ashley, said: “We cannot wait for our audiences to finally see Buddy The Elf arrive in Wakefield.
"We intend to stage one of the biggest and most impressive shows that has been staged at Ossett Town Hall, bringing the magic of Christmas and Broadway Musicals together in one production!”
Diva has fast grown a reputation for producing high quality theatre in Yorkshire and their recent productions of Ghost: The Musical, A Night At The Musicals, Legally Blonde and the tour of Rita Sue and Bob Too played to packed houses and five star reviews.
Elf The Musical runs at Ossett Town Hall from December 13-17. Tickets for the production have been sold out for over a week now, but there is a waiting list that can be joined.
For more information you can head over to their website: www.divaproductions.co.uk/elf.