Buena Suerte! Wakefield Hospice Junior Doctor to take on Barcelona Marathon this weekend

Founded in 1978, the Barcelona Marathon attracts thousands of runners from across the world each year, with the 2024 edition of the race taking place on Sunday, March 10, setting off from the famous Passeig de Gracia – Spain’s most expensive street – and finishing at the beautiful Arc de Triomf.

Amazingly this will be Max’s first ever competitive race, but he has been putting the hours in training for the event ready for the big day.

Max said: “I have always wanted to run a marathon and after getting into running more and more last Summer, I thought Spring seemed like the perfect target to take on my first ever marathon.

“It just so happened that the Barcelona Marathon fell on the right date, it’s a beautiful city which I’ve enjoyed visiting before so I’m really looking forward to taking part in this year’s event.

“I feel fairly well prepared, I’ve managed to do some long distance runs and have avoided any major injuries – I’ve enjoyed the training but I must say running in the cold, dark nights has not been so much fun!”

Max began his role at Wakefield Hospice in December 2023 and chose to complete the event in aid of the charity after seeing first-hand the difference the hospice’s care makes to local patients and families.

“It’s always nice to be able to see the difference your fundraising support makes and it has been fantastic working here over the past few months – it’s a really friendly team, a great atmosphere, and I get a lot of satisfaction out of the work I get to do.”

Alison Wainwright, Community Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice added: “We are all wishing Max the very best of luck!

“It never fails to amaze me the lengths that people go in order to support Wakefield Hospice, and it is only thanks to our incredible supporters, people just like Max, that we are able to provide our vital care services for local patients and families when they need it most.”